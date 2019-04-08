Menu
NSW ambulance in Coffs Harbour.
NSW ambulance in Coffs Harbour.
Truck rollover closes highway

Aisling Brennan
8th Apr 2019 3:46 PM

UPDATE 4.07pm: THE Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions at Wollongbar following a truck rollover.

The incident occurred about 3.20pm today.

NSW Transport advised drivers to use alternate routes.

 

Original story: DRIVERS should expect long delays along the Bruxner Highway this afternoon after a truck rolled over blocking both directions.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the semi-trailer had rolled at Wollongbar about 3.15pm on Monday.

"Four crews called to the scene but two have been called off," the spokesman said.

"There's a male patient being treated but he is completely alert complaining of back pain but it up and walking.

"Traffic is going to be a problem."

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

