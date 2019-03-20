Menu
Inspections were conducted across the Darling Downs.
Traffic delays from 'very bad' accident on Bruxner Highway

JASMINE BURKE
20th Mar 2019 4:32 PM

MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the place of an accident on the Bruxner Highway, five minutes outside Casino.

The Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions at Clovass, just east of Casino, due to a truck and car crash at Caniaba Road.

Westbound motorists can divert via Caniaba Road at Loftville before rejoining the highway at Casino.

Eastbound motoriists at Casino should use Spring Grove Road and Caniaba Road before rejoining the highway at Loftville.

Emergency services remain at the crash site.

Richmond Police District advised of the "very bad two vehicle accident on the Bruxner, five minutes outside Casino on the Casino-Lismore road".

"There will be delays and possible road closures."

Allow extra travel time and drive to conditions.

 

    Two men rescued from capsized dingy

    20th Mar 2019 3:23 PM
    The top 10 best players to watch in NRRRL this season

    20th Mar 2019 3:30 PM
    P-plater's crash shows 'how insane it is to drink drive'

