Traffic delays expected following car crash

There's been an MVA near Lindesay Creek.

There's been an MVA near Lindesay Creek. John Gass

DRIVERS are being urged to expect possible delays along Mount Lindesay Rd following a car crash this morning.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Operations Manager Daniel Ainsworth said emergency crews were called to the single vehicle accident shortly after 10am on Friday on Mount Lindesay Rd, Lindesay Creek.

"Our crews are still on scene with police and ambulance,” Mr Ainsworth said.

"No one was trapped in the vehicle.

"There's still going to be a little traffic and traffic control is in place.”