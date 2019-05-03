Menu
Traffic delays expected following car crash

Aisling Brennan
3rd May 2019 11:42 AM
DRIVERS are being urged to expect possible delays along Mount Lindesay Rd following a car crash this morning.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Operations Manager Daniel Ainsworth said emergency crews were called to the single vehicle accident shortly after 10am on Friday on Mount Lindesay Rd, Lindesay Creek.

"Our crews are still on scene with police and ambulance,” Mr Ainsworth said.

"No one was trapped in the vehicle.

"There's still going to be a little traffic and traffic control is in place.”

