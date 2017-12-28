Traffic delays expected as 25,000 music fans arrive

25,000 music fans will arrive for Falls Festival this weekend.

MOTORISTS travelling on the North Coast are advised to plan their journey, with around 25,000 people expected to attend Falls Festival 2017-18.

Traffic volumes on roads around the North Byron Parklands at Yelgun will be heavier than usual from Saturday December 30 to Wednesday January 3, 2018.

Motorists are advised to expect delays on the Pacific Highway, Tweed Valley Way and Brunswick Valley Way between Wooyung Road and Shara Boulevard at Yelgun.

Drivers should follow the direction of all signs and traffic control, plan their journey and allow plenty of extra travel time.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.