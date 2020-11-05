Menu
Emergency services were called to a two-car crash on Tweed Coast Rd this afternoon.
Traffic delays after two-car crash on the North Coast

Liana Boss
5th Nov 2020 4:10 PM
ONE person was briefly trapped after a two-vehicle crash on the Tweed Coast this afternoon.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Tweed Coast Rd near Dianella Drive in Casuarina about 3.20pm today.

She said crews from their Tweed Heads and Kingscliff stations arrived shortly afterwards.

She said one male drive was initially trapped in his vehicle.

Police and paramedics were also in attendance and the driver was removed form his vehicle.

The spokeswoman said paramedics treated the man at the scene but he did not require transport to hospital.

She said fire crews left the scene about 3.45pm.

It is understood the crash, in a southbound lane, caused traffic delays as far north as Cudgen.

