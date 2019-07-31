Menu
Emergency services are attending the scene of a two-car crash at East Lismore this morning.
Traffic delays after two-car crash on Ballina Rd

JASMINE BURKE
31st Jul 2019 8:59 AM
TRAFFIC delays can be expected this morning along the Bruxner Highway in East Lismore after a car crash involving two vehicles.

Police were called to the Ballina Rd, near Victoria St, after reports two cars had crashed just before the bridge, causing traffic delays.

"No one is injured and police were there for only 10 minutes until the vehicles were moved from the roadway,” Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said.

"Two tow trucks are on the scene about to move the cars.”

Traffic is affected in both directions on Ballina Rd, near Victoria St.

Motorists should exercise caution and expect delays.

