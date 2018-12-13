Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic controller injured after assaulted, robbed while at work
Traffic controller injured after assaulted, robbed while at work
Crime

Traffic controller bashed, robbed on job

by Shae McDonald
13th Dec 2018 10:49 AM

A TRAFFIC controller has been injured after he was assaulted and robbed while trying to stop a speeding car.

The 50-year-old was manning a worksite on Mt Gravatt Capalaba Rd at Chandler about 11.25pm last night when he tried to flag down the vehicle.

The driver got out and repeatedly hit the man with a traffic control sign and lighting baton.

After driving the vehicle down the road, a second man then joined in the assault.

The pair stole the traffic controllerâ€™s wallet and phone before they fled.

Queensland police are on the hunt for the two occupants, who were last seen driving a 2002, white Ford Falcon sedan.

The 50-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with cuts and bruises to his face.

More Stories

Show More
assaulted bashed crime injured queensland traffic controller

Top Stories

    Ballina 'shark' sighting stirs up rumours from the depths

    premium_icon Ballina 'shark' sighting stirs up rumours from the depths

    News "I WATCHED it for a few minutes to make sure I wasn't seeing things".

    • 13th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
    Fire-damaged playground will be closed for many months

    premium_icon Fire-damaged playground will be closed for many months

    News The Lismore park was once a popular spot for hundreds of families

    • 13th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
    Victims of 'horrendous abuse' to launch new battle

    premium_icon Victims of 'horrendous abuse' to launch new battle

    Crime New legal action has risen over abuse at North Coast Children's Home

    229-lot coastal subdivision faces further delays

    premium_icon 229-lot coastal subdivision faces further delays

    Council News Why the $22 million development still hasn't got a green light

    Local Partners