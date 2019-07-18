Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Traffic chaos as siege blocks Brisbane tunnel

by Sarah Matthews
18th Jul 2019 8:34 AM

 

Police are negotiating with a knife-wielding man who has jumped on the roof of a major Brisbane tunnel - causing traffic chaos for peak-hour commuters in Brisbane's inner-east this morning.

The siege has forced police to block a road near the entrance and exit of the Clem 7 tunnel on Shafston Avenue in Kangaroo Point, affecting traffic coming in and out of the tunnel.

Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9
Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9

 


They are reportedly in negotiations with a man standing on the roof of the tunnel's entrance holding a knife.

In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.
In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.


According to Queensland Traffic, delays are expected as a result and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or find an alternative route.

More Stories

delays editors picks police traffic

Top Stories

    100 homes, 400 jobs on hold at Ballina development

    premium_icon 100 homes, 400 jobs on hold at Ballina development

    Council News A DEVELOPER is taking Ballina Shire Council to court over ongoing delays to a new residential development, which is leaving landowners in limbo.

    Man accused of setting Lennox flat on fire with woman inside

    premium_icon Man accused of setting Lennox flat on fire with woman inside

    News He's charged with damaging a property with intent to endanger a life

    Call for cameras to catch beach hoons at South Ballina

    premium_icon Call for cameras to catch beach hoons at South Ballina

    News Resident is sick of the 'disregard' of the no-vehicle sanctuary zone

    Illegal waste dump: Council identifies company responsible

    premium_icon Illegal waste dump: Council identifies company responsible

    Council News The company dumped 10 tonnes of construction and demolition waste

    • 18th Jul 2019 9:00 AM