Traffic changes over the school holidays

While highway upgrade work on the Pacific Highway has been suspended over the school holidays, there will still be some delays.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from today until Friday for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border until 6pm Monday April 29 due to the high traffic volumes expected for the NSW school holidays, the Easter long weekend and Anzac Day.

Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required. While there will be no work on the highway during this period, some construction activities will continue at our sites between Glenugie and Ballina.

From tomorrow, there will be a reduced speed limit of 60km/h for three days on the Pacific Highway at Duck Creek due to heavy vehicles accessing the project site. Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control between 7am and 6pm.

Paving will be carried out for three days on Woodburn-Evans Head Road, Woodburn, from tomorrow. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 7am and 6pm.

For the safety of motorists, other reduced speed limits will remain in place and road users are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Motorists can plan their breaks by accessing online maps of driver reviver locations and rest areas from Hexham to the Queensland border. Information about delay areas and times plus other tips for travel are available at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/holiday-journeys.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.