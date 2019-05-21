Traffic changes on Pacific, Bruxner highways you should know

ROADWORKS: Traffic changes will be in place on the Bruxner and Pacific Highways this week.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Bruxner Hwy at Lismore and on Hinterland Way near St Helena.

Road rebuilding work started yesterday out at the intersection of Diadem Street on Bruxner Hwy, Lismore and will continue over three nights between 6pm and 6am, weather permitting.

Lane closures are in place and access to and from Diadem Street will be restricted at times.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Changed traffic conditions will also be in place on Hinterland Way for the removal of noise walls near St Helena.

The noise walls are no longer required following the opening of the new Pacific Highway alignment.

The removal of these walls will also assist with the reduction of ongoing maintenance due to vandalism.

Work was due to start yesterday and will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.

It is expected to take three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

During working hours the southbound lane of Hinterland Way will be closed with traffic reduced to one lane, alternate flow, and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.