Traffic changes for Pacific Highway

Motorists should allow extra travel time with road closures and a reduced speed limit in place for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.
Jarrard Potter
JASMINE BURKE
by

Motorists should allow extra travel time if using the road on the Pacific Highway between the Old Pacific Highway and Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie.

A road shoulder will be closed and a reduced speed limit in place for work to progress the $4.36 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

These changes will take place from this morning between 7am and 6pm.

There will also be changed conditions from tomorrow between 6pm and 6am while traffic is switched onto a new section of road at the Banana Road and Pacific Highway intersection at Wombah.

After the switch takes place there will be another two nights of work from Wednesday 17 January for the movement of traffic barriers on the Pacific Highway in this area.

South of the Iluka Road intersection traffic control will be in place in the northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway for the removal of traffic barriers on Thursday 18 January between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday 17 January, Lumleys Lane will be permanently closed to through traffic from Wardell Road.

Road users should consider this closure when planning their journeys.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

