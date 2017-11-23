Traffic changes for highway this festive season

Woodburn streets are unusally quiet due to the Pacific Highway being closed by flood water. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas and the residents of Woodburn are being encouraged to think about it too.

Roads and Maritime Services is inviting feedback on a range of measures to reduce congestion and improve safety on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn this festive season.

A Roads and Maritime spokesperson said the Christmas and New Year holidays are among the busiest times on the road and it's important to plan for heavier than usual traffic.

"The changes are proposed from Wednesday December 27 to Wednesday January 3 and include left turn only off the Court Street Bridge onto the Pacific Highway with a detour,” the spokesperson said.

"The intersection of Woodburn Street and the Pacific Highway would also be closed between 9am and 5pm and northbound parking restrictions imposed opposite the Caltex.

"Importantly for pedestrians, crossing supervisors would be in place to assist those who wish to cross the highway in the Woodburn town centre.

"The traffic changes aren't proposed to be in place on Monday 25 and Sunday December 31 as well as Monday January 1 as reduced traffic volumes are expected.

"These changes are about getting motorists to their destination safely and efficiently during Christmas and New Year.”

Members of the community are invited to provide feedback on the proposed temporary traffic changes by Wednesday November 29.

There will be a staffed display in front of the IGA Supermarket at 121 River Street Woodburn on Friday November 24 from 10am to 1pm.

Feedback can be provided by calling 6640 1300, emailing grafton.regional.office@rms.nsw.gov.au or writing to Roads and Maritime Services, postage paid 546, Grafton NSW 2460.