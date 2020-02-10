Menu
ADVICE: Work to install the new school zone signs and road markings will be carried out later this month, weather permitting. Picture: Chris Eastman
News

Traffic changes ahead for new school zone in Lismore CBD

Jackie Munro
9th Feb 2020 11:00 PM
MOTORISTS are advised new traffic conditions will be in place later this month on Conway Street, Lismore as school zone flashing lights and signs are installed.

Work to install the new school zone signs and road markings will be carried out by Lismore City Council on behalf of Transport for NSW between 7am and 5pm, weather permitting.

Flashing lights will be installed by Transport for NSW following the installation of the school zone signage.

Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

conway street lismore city council northern rivers roads roadworks
Lismore Northern Star

