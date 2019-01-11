Menu
A man in his 40s was critically injured in the crash and airlifted to a Brisbane hospital in a serious condition. Courtesy RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
Man airlifted in serious condition after motorway crash

Ashley Carter
11th Jan 2019 2:43 PM | Updated: 5:58 PM
A MAN that was critically injured in a serious traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway this afternoon has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital.

The three-vehicle traffic crash, involving a truck and two cars, occurred on the westbound lanes at Sippy Downs about 1.30pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 40s, was initially trapped by his lower limbs and had to be freed using hydraulic cutting equipment by firefighters, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said.

He was taken by ambulance to the waiting RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter, which had landed at the nearby University of the Sunshine Coast oval.

He suffered head and other injuries and was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A second patient, another man in his 40s, was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, complaining of neck pain.

The westbound lanes were blocked and long delays were expected. Drivers were urged to proceed with caution around the area.

