A broken down car is causing some traffic issues on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn.

Live Traffic NSW has reported the car is on the highway near Glencoe Rd at Tabbimoble.

The incident started just before 6am and is ongoing, affecting one lane of northbound traffic.

Emergency services are still on the scene.

Drivers in the area should take extra care and reduce their speed.