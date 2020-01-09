Traditional, healthy, delicious Vietnamese food at Ballina

Sienna Vu, 7 with Hong's Kitchen Vietnamese Gourmet owners Tung Vu and Hong Le at Ballina Central where they love to put on large variety of traditional Vietnamese food for customers and friends alike.

ONE family is "bringing Vietnam to the Ballina Shire" by sharing their traditional cuisine and culture at their new restaurant.

After a 16-year hiatus from the industry, restaurateurs Hong Le and Tung Vu decided to open Hong's Kitchen Vietnamese Gourmet Restaurant.

The couple has been in Australia for 30 years and owned a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Byron Bay called Byron Viet.

But due to a short contract, they only ran it for 18 months.

"In that time, it ran very well," Ms Le said.

"Since then we worked in a local chicken factory for 10 years and shucked oysters in Alstonville.

"It was very cold and wet in the winter, so my husband and I decided to open another restaurant.

"We are very happy and excited.

"We love cooking Vietnamese because it reminds us of home… I try my best to make my cooking at home the same here in the restaurant."

Restaurant manager and daughter Joan Vu said so far business had been well-received and the eatery was steadily gaining popularity

"Customers are loving the food, we are having really good feedback from 99 per cent of people," she said.

"To my knowledge it is the first Viet restaurant that's opened up in Ballina.

"Vietnamese is light, healthy and filling - it's said to be in the top five healthiest cuisines in the world.

"Our food is traditional and authentic, so everyone can experience how we eat at home in Vietnam.

"We are proud of our culture and want to show that. We are just trying to bring Vietnam here."

The menu boasts 10 main dishes, including rice, salad, noodle soups, noodle salads, curry dishes and four entree dishes which include vegetarian and pork spring rolls and tofu and pork rice paper rolls.

Ms Vu said the traditional baguettes, called Banh-mi, were extremely popular.

"We sell out of them everyday, other than that it's our beef noodle soup or the rice with crispy chicken dishes that are favourites," she said.

"Our food is fresh, we use local produce and we grow our own herbs to use in dishes.

Ms Le thanked the community for their support.

"Since opening, some customers have come in every single day to try something different on the menu," she said.

"People are coming from Brisbane, Byron and Mullumbimby and some as far as Sydney... so far, so good."

Find Hong's Kitchen at Ballina Central Shopping centre from Monday to Saturday 8am until 8pm and Sunday from 8am until 3pm.