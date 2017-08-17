29°
Traditional Country music festival across the region

Javier Encalada
| 17th Aug 2017 3:07 PM
LINE UP: Country singer Reg Poole.
LINE UP: Country singer Reg Poole.

THE Cedar Guitar Country Music Awards will be offering four days of Country music shows across the Northern Rivers in 2017.

From August 31 to September 3, the event will showcase seven headlining acts in seven Northern Rivers venues.

The event will kick off at the Evans head Bowling Club on Thursday, September 31, from 7pm, featuring Reg Poole, Marge Graham, Terry Gordon and Dick McCoy.

Marge Graham is also the festival's organiser.

Speaking from regional Victoria where he resides, former dairy farmer and current country singer Reg Pool said he is looking forward to being part of the music event once again.

"I've been a regular artist at the Cedar Guitar for 25 years pretty much," he said.

"I like that area, and organiser Marge Graham looks after us, but also it's great to come back  nd catch up with friends that we have made over the years and make new ones, we are like a family."

 

 

Mr Poole said his show will be a mix of bush ballads and traditional Country.

"That's what the festival is all about: traditional Country music, that's what the fans come to hear, so you won't find any of that pop and rock Country songs here."

Friday

On Friday, September 1, from 7pm, the music will spread across the area, with Jeff Gibson, Keith Jamieson and Jeff Brown featuring at the Kyogle Bowling Club.

Reg Poole plus Ged and Trudy Hintz will perform at the Casino Golf Club.

Terry Gordon, Brian Austin and Ray Essery will be performing their sets at the Mullumbimby RSL.

Marge Graham, Gus Helm, Dick McCoy and Jim Andrews will be performing at the Italo / Australia Club in Lismore.

Saturday

On Saturday, September 2, at 7pm, the Italo /Australia Club will present Marge Graham, John warren, Dick McCoy, Jim Andrews and Gus Helm.

At the same time, Reg Poole, Terry Gordon and Keith Jamieson will be featured at the Alstonville Bowling Club.

Also on Saturday at 7pm, Ged and Trudy Hints plus Jeff Brown will be at the Lismore City Bowling Club.

All these shows are free.

Final show

The closing event of the festival will be held on Sunday, September 3, from 10.30am, a concert featuring all the artists of the line up, with tickets at $18.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay casino cedar guitar country music awards evans head lismore northern rivers entertainment reg poole whatson

