Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
What’s open for business today.
What’s open for business today.
News

Trading hours: What’s open in your town New Year’s Day

JASMINE BURKE
1st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE’S a list of holiday trading hours for some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés for New Year’s Day. This is not an exhaustive list. Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au.

LISMORE

Benchtop Espresso - 6am-4pm

Coffee Shots 8am - 12pm

Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square) - 10am-2pm

Flock – 8am-2pm

Goonellabah Tavern - Open

Lismore Workers Club - 9.30am-9pm

Lismore Square - 10am-2pm

The Shoebox Cafe - 8am - 2pm

Chemist Warehouse Goonellabah – 8am-6pm

Woolworths Goonellabah Lismore - 8am-8pm

Coles Goonellabah - 8am-8pm

BALLINA

Ballina Fair - 10am - 3pm (Please note trading hours vary for individual stores)

Woolworths Ballina Fair - 8am-8pm

Ballina Fair Cinemas - See website for movie times.

BYRON SHIRE

Woolworths Byron Bay -7am-10am

Woolworths Mullumbimby - 9am-6pm

Aldi Byron Bay - 10am-6pm

Folk Byron Bay - 7am - 2.30pm

Loft Byron Bay - 12pm-11.45pm

Macadamia Castle - 8am-5pm

Punch and Daisy (Mullumbimby) – 8.30am- 1pm

Clunes (café) 7am-12pm
Clunes (Shop/ Cellar) 7am-5pm

christmas trading hours new years day northern rivers businesses public holiday trading
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Taken too soon’: Community grieves for young Lismore man

        premium_icon ‘Taken too soon’: Community grieves for young Lismore man

        News THE 24-year-old man was killed after he was punched in Ballina days before Christmas.

        19 places to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon 19 places to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Northern Rivers

        News Still deciding what to do tonight? Let us help you

        Army leader ‘very proud’ of teamwork at Casino HQ

        premium_icon Army leader ‘very proud’ of teamwork at Casino HQ

        News Commander of the Army’s 11th Brigade visited troops and volunteers

        PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron Bay

        premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron Bay

        News Have we snapped your pic on the first day of the festival?