Trading hours: What’s open in your town New Year’s Day
HERE’S a list of holiday trading hours for some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés for New Year’s Day. This is not an exhaustive list. Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au.
LISMORE
Benchtop Espresso - 6am-4pm
Coffee Shots 8am - 12pm
Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square) - 10am-2pm
Flock – 8am-2pm
Goonellabah Tavern - Open
Lismore Workers Club - 9.30am-9pm
Lismore Square - 10am-2pm
The Shoebox Cafe - 8am - 2pm
Chemist Warehouse Goonellabah – 8am-6pm
Woolworths Goonellabah Lismore - 8am-8pm
Coles Goonellabah - 8am-8pm
BALLINA
Ballina Fair - 10am - 3pm (Please note trading hours vary for individual stores)
Woolworths Ballina Fair - 8am-8pm
Ballina Fair Cinemas - See website for movie times.
BYRON SHIRE
Woolworths Byron Bay -7am-10am
Woolworths Mullumbimby - 9am-6pm
Aldi Byron Bay - 10am-6pm
Folk Byron Bay - 7am - 2.30pm
Loft Byron Bay - 12pm-11.45pm
Macadamia Castle - 8am-5pm
Punch and Daisy (Mullumbimby) – 8.30am- 1pm
Clunes (café) 7am-12pm
Clunes (Shop/ Cellar) 7am-5pm