Trading hours: What’s open in your town New Year’s Day

HERE'S a list of holiday trading hours for some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés for New Year's Day.

LISMORE

Benchtop Espresso - 6am-4pm

Coffee Shots 8am - 12pm

Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square) - 10am-2pm

Flock – 8am-2pm

Goonellabah Tavern - Open

Lismore Workers Club - 9.30am-9pm

Lismore Square - 10am-2pm



The Shoebox Cafe - 8am - 2pm

Chemist Warehouse Goonellabah – 8am-6pm

Woolworths Goonellabah Lismore - 8am-8pm

Coles Goonellabah - 8am-8pm



BALLINA

Ballina Fair - 10am - 3pm (Please note trading hours vary for individual stores)

Woolworths Ballina Fair - 8am-8pm

Ballina Fair Cinemas - See website for movie times.



BYRON SHIRE

Woolworths Byron Bay -7am-10am

Woolworths Mullumbimby - 9am-6pm

Aldi Byron Bay - 10am-6pm

Folk Byron Bay - 7am - 2.30pm

Loft Byron Bay - 12pm-11.45pm

Macadamia Castle - 8am-5pm

Punch and Daisy (Mullumbimby) – 8.30am- 1pm

Clunes (café) 7am-12pm

Clunes (Shop/ Cellar) 7am-5pm