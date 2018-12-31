Menu
What's open New Years Day.
Trading hours: What's open in your town New Years Day

JASMINE BURKE
30th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
HERE'S a list of holiday trading hours for some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés for New Years Day. This is not an exhaustive list. Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au

LISMORE

Benchtop Espresso - Open 7am-2pm

Eltham Hotel - Food 12 - 2 and 6-close.

Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square) - Open January 1 2019 10am-2pm

Goonellabah Tavern - Open

Lismore Workers Club - Open 9.30am-9pm

Lismore Square - 10am-2pm

Chemist Warehouse Goonellabah - 7am-8.30pm

Woolworths Goonellabah & Lismore - 8am-8pm

Coles Goonellabah - 8am-8pm

BALLINA

Ballina Fair - 10am - 3pm

Blooms the Chemist - 10am-3pm

Green Coast Coffee - 8am-12.30

Woolworths Ballina Fair 8am-8pm

Ballina Fair Cinemas - See website for movie times.

BYRON SHIRE

Woolworths Byron Bay -7am-12am

Woolworths Mullumbimby - 9am-6pm

Aldi Byron Bay - 10am-6pm

LiveLife Pharmacy Byron Bay - 9.30am - 5.30pm

Folk Byron Bay - 7am - 2.30pm

Loft Byron Bay - 12pm-11.45pm

Macadamia Castle - 8am-5pm

LIQUOR STORES

All Coles Liquor stores including Vintage Cellars, Liquorland, First Choice and Liquor Market will be open New Year's Day.

