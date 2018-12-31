Trading hours: What's open in your town New Years Day
HERE'S a list of holiday trading hours for some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés for New Years Day. This is not an exhaustive list. Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au
LISMORE
Benchtop Espresso - Open 7am-2pm
Eltham Hotel - Food 12 - 2 and 6-close.
Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square) - Open January 1 2019 10am-2pm
Goonellabah Tavern - Open
Lismore Workers Club - Open 9.30am-9pm
Lismore Square - 10am-2pm
Chemist Warehouse Goonellabah - 7am-8.30pm
Woolworths Goonellabah & Lismore - 8am-8pm
Coles Goonellabah - 8am-8pm
BALLINA
Ballina Fair - 10am - 3pm
Blooms the Chemist - 10am-3pm
Green Coast Coffee - 8am-12.30
Woolworths Ballina Fair 8am-8pm
Ballina Fair Cinemas - See website for movie times.
BYRON SHIRE
Woolworths Byron Bay -7am-12am
Woolworths Mullumbimby - 9am-6pm
Aldi Byron Bay - 10am-6pm
LiveLife Pharmacy Byron Bay - 9.30am - 5.30pm
Folk Byron Bay - 7am - 2.30pm
Loft Byron Bay - 12pm-11.45pm
Macadamia Castle - 8am-5pm
LIQUOR STORES
All Coles Liquor stores including Vintage Cellars, Liquorland, First Choice and Liquor Market will be open New Year's Day.