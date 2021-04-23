Tradies wanted: Builders relieved by HomeBuilder extension

The extension of the HomeBuilder program announced by the Federal Government recently has one Northern NSW building company on the hunt for more tradies.

The incentive has set up builders with months, if not years, of work.

But many builders have been challenged in keeping up with growth.

Since the program was announced in June 2020, 121,000 Australians applied for the grant since it which provides between $15,000-$25,000 per successful applicant.

With the application period closed and builders preparing to deliver on the promised projects, the government has provided an extra relief in the form of extending the construction commencement requirement from six months to 18 months.

The announcement brings a sigh of relief to many of those in the construction industry including local G.J. Gardner Homes owner Peter Leotta.

Peter Leotta from GJ Gardener Tweed Heads.

He said he was confident in working through the builds planned for the year but would be looking to hire more local trades and continue to engage local suppliers to ensure homes were completed on time and on budget.

"We have no concerns with meeting our current build commitments which is reassuring for our clients as well as our suppliers and contractors," Mr Leotta said.

"However, we are looking to add more trades to our build crews as we have a great pipeline of work ready to go.

"We encourage skilled and experienced tradespeople to contact our office and apply to join us," said Mr Leotta.

Master Builders Australia CEO Denita Wawn said the surge in new home construction driven by HomeBuilder has "averted the valley of death that was confronting residential builders and tradies due to the pandemic."

G.J. Gardner Homes NSW/ACT/WA Simon Curtis COO said the HomeBuilder grant played a significant role in the number of sales generated across their three states.

"We've seen 100 per cent growth across the board and while we are thrilled with this outcome, particularly after a stint of uncertainty last year, we are just as confident that we are well positioned to continue to service new clients whilst managing larger build volumes," Mr Curtis said.

"Growth is great, but it must be planned and managed and we spent much of last year determining a path forward to ensure all of our offices are well equipped to deliver on our clients' expectations.

"Planning, preparation and communication will be the key to success for all builders this year and that's our number one priority at GJ Gardner Homes."

Originally published as Tradies wanted: Builders relieved by HomeBuilder extension