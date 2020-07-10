Tradie’s two-beer ‘mistake’ lands him in court

A P-plater told the court it was a “mistake” and was “only driving around the corner” when he was pulled over and recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.036.

NSW requires P-platers to have a blood alcohol reading of zero.

Aidan James Klimis, 25, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The concreter said he had only had two beers when he was pulled over by police on Ducat St, Tweed Heads about 3.20pm on April 24 this year.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy took into account this was not the first time Klimis had been charged with a drink driving offence.

Klimis was convicted and lost his licence for one month.

He will require a breathalyser interlock device and was fined $450.