Tradies pitch in to help Men's Shed

Rooftech Constructions director Martin Bailey and tiler Mark Ross are looking to help raise funds for the Lismore Menshed after seeing an article in the Northern Star. Marc Stapelberg

TWO tradies from the Ballina Shire have responded to the Lismore Men's Shed plea to raise funds to convert and refurbish a donated caravan for two homeless war veterans.

Ballina tiler Mark Ross and director of Roof Tech Constructions Martin Bailey have already raised a total of $400 in just one day after hearing about the initiative.

Mr Ross said he put a call out on Facebook to his fellow tradies after reading a Northern Star article in the paper on Wednesday.

"I just saw their story and I thought what a great thing for them to do," Mr Ross said.

"It was disappointing to see they had no donations what-so-ever, so I thought 'seriously these guys are doing it for nothing to help two vets, I can't sit back and do nothing at all'."

Mr Bailey was the first to respond to Mr Ross's post and put his hand up with a great donation of $250.

"When Mark put the call out, we heard about the veterans obviously in a spot of bother and I just wanted to help our veterans because they helped us by standing up for their country," Mr Bailey said.

"So, I think when they are in need we should be able to help them out.

"If I can kick the ball off and give them $250 to get the actual money to start up, hopefully other tradies will come on board."

Mr Ross said he was amazed to see the Lismore Men's Shed was continuing to help those in need after being hit hard in the floods last year.

"I looked on their page and they had to replace a lot of their stuff and they keep going and helping people and don't ask for anything in return so that's great," he said.

Mr Ross said he has been in contact with the coordinator of the Men's Shed on Thursday and was waiting for their Go Fund Me page to be launched so he can pledge the $400 already raised.

"Any money raised from people who have donated to me I will be putting towards that Go Fund Me page as soon as it is set up," Mr Ross said.

"One was me, Martin and two individual people who aren't tradies but who saw my story on Facebook and wanted to donate as well.

"I hope people get on there and give them the $5000 they need."