Tradie dead, nine in hospital after horror crash

A tradie has died and several others injured, following a nine-car pileup on a major Sydney motorway this morning.

The 36-year-old man from Ireland was killed after eight cars and a truck carrying beer kegs collided on the M4 at the Church Street off-ramp in Mays Hill just before 6am.

Westmead Hospital have confirmed they received nine patients from the crash, seven of whom have now been released.

Traffic is still banked up more than 15 kilometres, with the M4's four citybound lanes and one westbound lane slowly opening now.

Police have appealed for patience as they work to get traffic back to normal.

"Be patient if you are making your way in to the city on the M4 … we are trying to work as quickly as we can to clear the scene," Chief Inspector Adam Phillips told The Today Show.

It is believed that the cars had braked suddenly and the truck then came up and on top of one of those vehicles.

NSW Ambulance spokesman Andrew Wood told 2GB that four teams of paramedics had been deployed to the scene of the crash.

"It was an extremely distressing scene for all emergency services on arrival," he said.

"There was debris and the accident was actually spread out over approximately 200 metres."

The Transport Management Centre has advised motorists that trains are the best way into the CBD from Sydney's west following the incident.

Many people took to social media to voice their anger saying this particular spot is notorious for accidents and that is was "bound to happen".

"It was only a matter of time for a big accident at that pinch point exit. Great planning by the NSW GOVERNMENT," Johnny Sack said on Facebook.

Erin Hollingsworth described the accident as "extremely sad" but said it isn't the first time this has happened in that spot.

"So many accidents at that exit since the M4 tolls were introduced. Have seen some idiotic driving trying to take that exit just to avoid paying a few dollars in a toll," she posted.

"Rest In Peace to the poor person who lost their life just going about their day. So extremely sad."

Opposition transport and roads spokeswoman Jodi McKay said the government needed to look at ways to make the off-ramp safer.

"It's well known by the government this is a very dangerous intersection because more people are avoiding the toll," she said.

"It's been a dangerous intersection from day one when the toll was introduced.

"I think the government are aware of the number of crashes there and they need to look at how this intersection can be made much safer when you clearly have an issue with people from Western Sydney trying to avoid the toll."

Transport and Roads Minister Andrew Constance has been contacted for comment.