A carpenter, who allegedly threatened to kill clients after they did not pay him the full amount for his fence work, has applied for bail.
Tradie accused of threatening to kill clients over unpaid bill

Danielle Buckley
27th May 2020 3:00 PM
A TRADIE who allegedly threatened to kill his clients over an unpaid bill may have to undertake anger management counselling if he is granted bail, a court has been told.

Gympie carpenter Ben James Friske, 29, allegedly texted a woman claiming he would “put a hole” in her head after she did not pay him the full amount for a fence she said was not built to her satisfaction.

Mr Friske is also alleged to have threatened to shoot another client after they did not pay him the final amount for a fence because of dissatisfaction with the work.

Serial burglar jailed after breaking into 10 homes

Uni student jailed for sex with teen

Mr Friske has been in custody for five months and was refused bail in December by a Gympie magistrate after details of the alleged messages were aired.

At Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, Mr Friske’s defence barrister Russell Clutterbuck made a second application for bail with an added condition that he report more regularly.

This application was opposed by Crown Prosecutor Stipe Drinovac who said given Mr Friske’s alleged conduct there was “little confidence he would be bound” to his bail conditions.

Justice Susan Brown said she would like more conditions added to the application before she made a decision.

Some of these included that Mr Friske undergo anger management counselling and that his mobile phone use be limited, or at least monitored.

Justice Brown said it appeared Mr Friske had been “quite prolific” in the messages he allegedly sent his clients.

The application was adjourned until June 5. – NewsRegional

anger management bail application ben james friske brisbane supreme court carpenter
Gympie Times

