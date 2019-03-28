Trade Secret knows the Magic Formula to victory

RACE WINNER: Spudgun, Reg and Mr Squiggle on the water at Ballina.

RACE WINNER: Spudgun, Reg and Mr Squiggle on the water at Ballina. Jane Morgan

RICHMOND River Sailing and Rowing Club held their 22nd point score race on the weekend and a stinking hot and humid late March Sunday was duly delivered.

Of course sailors are very in tune with the weather and after the hottest summer since records have been kept, which helped propel enormously strong gusty winds for many of the season's races, the club was fortunate to experience a more subdued breeze.

About 11 knots from the NNE it was enough to keep the fleet moving, and ease the heat stress.

In the gennaker division of four Formula 15s and three RS 100s, Baz Bradford and crew in Trade Secret beat Michael Wiley and crew in Magic Formula across the line by 14 seconds.

But, as it was a point score race, the winner of the day was RS 100 beginner Garry Scott, sailing Hooray, who demonstrated consistent sailing, avoiding wind shadow capsizes from the large buildings on the river's edge.

In the Trailer Sailor division, after some very close racing Spudgun, an RL24, with Matt Cartwright at the helm, took the day by seven seconds over Inci Winci, steered by Graeme Fleming.

The whole Trailer Sailor fleet ended up finishing within about a minute of each other on corrected time.

In the monohull division, Des Mayblom in his Impulse Olde Golde narrowly beat Dave Scott in the laser No Mercy by nine seconds.

In the catamaran division, Drew Green, sailing his NACRA 5.2, took the day by a large margin of four minutes, with Tony Pullyn in his Taipan 4.9 First Strike flying home in second.

This Sunday, the 31st is a club championship race, as well as a Pacer series race.