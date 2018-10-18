Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL

Giants asked Shiel to backflip on trade

18th Oct 2018 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Dylan Shiel is now a Bomber.
Dylan Shiel is now a Bomber.

ESSENDON recruit Dylan Shiel says he wasn't sure he was going to make it to the Bombers until just before last night's trade deadline.

Shiel nominated the Bombers 10 days ago but it took until 8.20pm last night - 10 minutes before the cut-off - for Essendon to sign off on a deal that sent its first-round picks in this year's and next year's drafts to GWS in exchange for Shiel and a future second-round pick.

"Certainly towards the later stages of the trade it was getting a little bit nervous," Shiel said.

"Obviously, I'm not working behind the scenes, so I was unsure about sort of the situation of the deal getting done … I tried to stay out of it and let the managers take care of it.

"I'm not sure how close Carlton were in the negotiations. Obviously, informing them a week or so ago that I would prefer to go to Essendon over Carlton was a hard call to make and probably the footy club thought that they may still be able to get hold of me if Essendon wasn't able to come through."

Shiel revealed the Giants had asked him to change his mind after other trades freed up salary cap room, but he repeated his desire to join the Bombers.

His decision came down to a choice between Essendon and Carlton, with other suitors St Kilda and Hawthorn out of the running early. The Bombers' immediate on-field prospects were the final tipping point.

"I was really excited by the state of their list and what they can produce on field. Their second half of the year they showed some fantastic signs to take into next year and I believe that we can contend in finals next year," Shiel said.

"It was - it came down to a football decision for me and I felt that just with the timing of where Essendon were, through their journey, and the timing of my journey, we just seemed to come together at the right time."

Related Items

afl dylan shiel essendon bombers gws giants trade period

Top Stories

    20 crashes in 7 years: Plea for help on dangerous road

    premium_icon 20 crashes in 7 years: Plea for help on dangerous road

    News AFTER the tragic death of a young woman on Bangalow Rd, nearby residents are pleading with authorities to install safety measures.

    Family say 'unnecessary force' used in teen arrests

    Family say 'unnecessary force' used in teen arrests

    News Operation went from “zero to 100”, according to one witness

    Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    premium_icon Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    Crime The man allegedly stole large amounts of underwear from homes

    Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    premium_icon Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    Council News The new estate is set to open up the west of Lismore

    Local Partners