Tractor pull engages students in Primex

St Mary's Primary School Year 5 teacher Mr Llewellyn helps pull the tractor for Primex with student Cameron Richards, 11, and the rest of the year 5 class in preparation for their participation in Primex in Casino. STORY PAGE 4

St Mary's Primary School Year 5 teacher Mr Llewellyn helps pull the tractor for Primex with student Cameron Richards, 11, and the rest of the year 5 class in preparation for their participation in Primex in Casino. STORY PAGE 4 Marc Stapelberg

IT'S set to be all fun and games for school students at this year's Norco Primex Field Days, with the agribusiness and industry exhibition showcasing a special tractor pull event for primary school students.

Students at St Mary's Primary School in Casino had the chance to sneak in some practice yesterday ahead of the competition, which will see teams competing for a prize pool of $2000.

The Schools Tractor Pull is an inaugural event where primary schools submit a team of 20 students to pull a tractor over a distance of 40 metres as fast as they can with a rope.

Times will be recorded and the four fastest schools from the heats will then compete in the finals, to be held on Saturday, May 18 at Primex.

Primex director Bruce Wright said they created the event, which is based off a similar event held at New Zealand's Fieldays, to engage children in primary industries.

"We want to focus on the kids. We all know what the demographics of farmers are these days and to try to capture that engagement with kids from a young age is something which is important to me, as a father myself,” he said.

"It's all about engaging the next generation so they know a career or future in agriculture or primary industries is something they can aspire to.”

Since taking over the event three years ago, Mr Wright said he has worked to take the event in a new direction with a main focus on innovation and education.

"As well as being a trade expo, we want to have a wider engagement to support agriculture and that's where having that family interaction is so important,” he said.

"We wanted to re-design Primex where families can come and have a great time.”

He said his team have been building a family-friendly event over previous years, with the introduction of food courts with undercover seating as well as hosting programs for children and teenagers.

Norco Primex Field Days have been moved forward from its tradition June slot to May 16-18, and Mr Wright said it is a "new generation of field day” with plenty of new attractions.

"Between Flow Hive and Jaguar bringing their electric vehicles, there's really a lot of good engagement with plenty of things people haven't seen before,” he said.