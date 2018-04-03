Track thriller at Lismore speedway

A MASSIVE crowd watched Luke Oldfield win the Easter Sprintcar Triple Challenge main event at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Sunday night.

It was one of the biggest attendances ever seen at the Lismore Showground venue as Oldfield was the class act of the night.

Lachlan McHugh finished second in the scheduled 30-lap feature race while Robbie Farr was third. Originally set at 40 laps, the race was cut to 30 due to time curfew restraints.

The one-lap track record took a battering during the night after Oldfield lowered the mark to 10.770 seconds in a heat before McHugh shaved more time off the record when he clocked 10.627 seconds in the Silver Shootout event win.

It didn't stay at that time for long as Oldfield became the fastest man to ever lap the circular Lismore Showground oval quarter-mile track with a time of 10.460 seconds for a recorded speed of 138.356 km/h following his Gold Shootout victory.

The opening lap of the main event came to a halt soon after the start when Steve Greer hit the safety fence after Oldfield earlier had problems in a traffic snarl at the beginning of the race.

At that time Mitchell Gee, who started beside Oldfield on the front row, had the lead as Jackson Delamont was sidelined with front end damage after the opening lap.

When the race resumed it was Oldfield who shot to the front and set the pattern for the rest of the race. Another yellow light occurred in the early laps, but Oldfield held command at the restart.

Further back in the field some furious racing unfolded, particularly the battle for positions involving Mick Sauer and Cody Maroske.

A red light was later thrown after Jayden Peacock rolled his sprintcar in the middle of turns three and four with eight laps completed.

When the race resumed 22 laps remained as Oldfield put some distance between himself and the rest of the field.

Maroske challenged McHugh for a minor placing, while Peter Lack was right on the tail of Farr for third.

By this time Oldfield established a half-lap lead before Mark Pholi rolled and Darren Jensen also was sidelined at the 20-lap distance.

Oldfield at the green led away with 10 laps remaining, while McHugh gained ground on Farr in traffic and then overtook the former Australian sprintcar and speedcar champion to command second position in the latter stages.

By this time the laps ran out and Oldfield crossed the line a convincing winner ahead of McHugh and Farr.

Meanwhile the B-Main, which determined the four final qualifiers for the main event, was won by Andrew Corbet from Mitch Gowland, Randy Morgan and Kris Jennings.

Jensen was the winner of the Bronze Shootout, while McHugh took out the Silver Shootout race before Oldfield established the new lap record with a win in the Gold Shootout which earned him the pole position for the main event.

Next in line in the shootout were Gee, McHugh and Farr, which determined the upfront starting positions in the feature race.

After dominating performances in earlier rounds of the Easter Sprintcar Triple Challenge at Toowoomba and Brisbane, McHugh was declared the overall winner of the series.

Other category main events on the program were won by Sam Gollschewsky (mod lites), Kevin Willis (wingless sprintcars) and Brock Youngberry (junior sedans).