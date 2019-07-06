Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Commuters are experiencing 1.5 hour delays due to track closures to the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied
Commuters are experiencing 1.5 hour delays due to track closures to the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied
News

Track closures cause major delays

by Sarah Matthews
6th Jul 2019 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRUSTRATED public transport users are experiencing delays that are doubling their expected trip time due to track work and disorganised replacement buses today.

TransLink have closed tracks on the Beenleigh, Gold Coast, Cleveland, Ipswich/Rosewood and Springfield lines for the whole weekend for scheduled maintenance.

However, commuters are complaining the buses provided by TransLink to replace the trains are causing complete chaos and major delays.

 

Commuters waiting for replacement buses in the Brisbane CBD. Picture: Supplied
Commuters waiting for replacement buses in the Brisbane CBD. Picture: Supplied

 

One commuter travelling to the Gold Coast from Brisbane said after an hour of being moved from bus to bus she still hadn't left Brisbane.

"I am almost an hour into my journey and I haven't even left the city," she said.

"I didn't expect a 1.5 hour train trip might take up to three hours or even more."

TransLink have been contacted for comment.

rail transport

Top Stories

    Young Australians open up about mental health

    premium_icon Young Australians open up about mental health

    Whats On STORIES linked through a common thread in new documentary.

    Tears and laughter as beloved 'larrikin' is farewelled

    Tears and laughter as beloved 'larrikin' is farewelled

    Breaking Hundreds of people have attended a memorial service for Tim Watkins

    Local families to benefit from immediate tax relief

    premium_icon Local families to benefit from immediate tax relief

    Politics Kevin Hogan says tax relief will help many people

    After making 15000 cakes, Greg Smith hangs up his apron

    premium_icon After making 15000 cakes, Greg Smith hangs up his apron

    Business The self confessed cake king shares his secrets