16 years in film: Renowned artist to exhibit in Lismore

THE Lismore Regional Gallery has added another high calibre exhibition of work to its carefully curated list with work by one of the most important Australian contemporary artists, Tracey Moffatt.

The highly successful filmmaker and photographer was one of the few Australian artists to have established a global market for her work with around 100 solo exhibitions.

A director of photo-narratives, Tracey Moffatt was highly regarded for her formal and stylistic experimentation in film, photography and video.

The Art Gallery of NSW regards her as "probably Australia's most successful artist ever".

Her photographs often reference the history of art and photography, as well as her own childhood memories and fantasies, exploring issues of race, gender, sexuality and identity.

Montages: The Full Cut, 1999 - 2015 presents the full suite of eight montage films by artist Tracey Moffatt and her long-time collaborator Gary Hillberg (experimental filmmaker and music video producer since the late 1980s).

Exhibited all together for the first time, these works span 16 years of their collaborative practice, from the first montage work created in 1999 to the latest in 2015.

Montages: The Full Cut, 1999 - 2015 was an ode to cinema and to the cinematic form, offering unprecedented insight into the stereotypes that populate our collective cultural imagination.

Mining an extensive collection of iconic Hollywood films, telemovies and arthouse cinema, the work invents new fictions and plays with narrative and character conventions to create highly charged compositions on polemic themes such as love, art, revolution and destruction.

Tracey Moffatt was regarded internationally as one of the most important Australian artists of our time, and in 2017 became the first Australian indigenous artist to present a solo exhibition at the Venice Biennale.

Exhibition runs until May 27, Tuesday - Sunday 10am - 4pm, Thursday 10am - 6pm, in Gallery 2 and 3 at Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural Street, Lismore.