33°
News

Toyotas recalled as gear issues put drivers at risk

1st Dec 2016 6:07 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A RANGE of Toyota vans are being recalled with the Japanese automotive giant asking customers to bring their Hiace vehicles in for repair.

The Toyota recall targets Hiace vans built between 2009 and 2012.

They include models:

  • KDH201
  • KDH221
  • KDH223
  • TRH201
  • TRH221
  • TRH223

Toyota has confirmed that these Hiace vans in automatic, may have issues changing gear.

They may be unable to shift out of park, drive or reverse.

The ACCC warns that if a driver is unable to shift out of park, drive or reverse, it "may increase the risk of an accident".

Hiace owners affected are being sent a letter by Toyota, asking them to bring in the van for free repairs.

Check out the full list of vehicles affected here.

Topics:  cars editors picks motoring recall toyota

Just In

The piglet that thinks she's a dog

The piglet that thinks she's a dog

AT JUST two weeks old, a little piglet named Dreamy was left at the entrance of Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary.

'Frustration' over delays during critical hospital transfer

Ballina courthouse.

Inquest into baby's death reveals "tension in the air"

Lismore man to appear in court over online harassment

Police allege man made serious online threats to victim

Dogs are the best listeners when it comes to reading

STORY DOGS: Students from Byron Bay High School, Kori Tasker, Coco Cratchley, Nathan Smith and Beau Learmonth with Attila the story Dog.

Story Dogs in Schools is helping local kids read.

Local Partners

Dogs are the best listeners when it comes to reading

A unique Story Dogs in Schools reading program is taking off across NSW with specially selected dogs listening to children read in several of our local schools.

SPOILER ALERT: Photos of new Christmas tree revealed

While last year's recycled bike tree is still languishing among the dumpsters at the Lismore Revolve and Recycling Centre, the makings of another tree has been spotted at the Lismore tip.

Will Lismore be having another recycled Christmas tree?

Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

Kingfisha

Music, cabaret, theatre and more

Lismore air rescuers shine on television tonight

WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter paramedics from Lismore feature in the first episode of Air Rescue tonight on Channel 7.

Westpac helicopter Lismore features in fourth series of Air Rescue

A very Lismore type of Christmas

LOCALS: comedy rock band Humans of Lismore.

A special show by local comedy band The Humans of Lismore

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

HE HAS travelled across the world, appeared in a film and on television, helped wrestle and tag crocodiles in the name of researchall before his 13th birthday.

Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

Kingfisha

Music, cabaret, theatre and more

Lismore air rescuers shine on television tonight

WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter paramedics from Lismore feature in the first episode of Air Rescue tonight on Channel 7.

Westpac helicopter Lismore features in fourth series of Air Rescue

A very Lismore type of Christmas

LOCALS: comedy rock band Humans of Lismore.

A special show by local comedy band The Humans of Lismore

The Mis-Made, a rock mix made in heaven

HARD ROCK: Dark pop, punk and grunge Sydney band The Mis-Made are Jessamine F, Jess Coram, Ned Wu and Rexy Yasa.

All-female rock band

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Medieval reality theatre by Dirty Dicks

Bawdy banquet Dirty Dicks stage show performers entertain audiences.Photo Contributed

Self-prograimed 'Game of Thrones with a twist'

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $590,000 to...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Exceptional Rural Opportunity

71 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

3 1 4 Expressions of...

This stunning 101 acre block is situated just 6 minutes from Bangalow and 20 minutes from the beaches of Byron Bay. Renovate the 100 year old house or choose from...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes

Clunes 2480

House 4 2 3 $695,000

SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping drive & set high above the cul-de-sac below, capturing glorious coastal breezes & views across the...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 Auction 10th...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

...UNDER OFFER...This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River...

'I lost it all': Scott Juniper reveals battle to recover

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!