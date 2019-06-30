Toyah’s spirit honoured at memorial walk

A two kilometre trail in memory of Cairns murder victim Toyah Cordingley promises to be a place for animal lovers.

Around 200 people attended the inaugural Toyahs Walk at K9 River Retreat.

The track at K9 River Retreat was built in honour of Ms Cordingley, a former employee, who was slain walking her dog at Wangetti Beach in October last year.

Owner Petra Lovey said there was a "beautiful feeling" among the crowd this morning.

"We must have had every type of dog, from little chihuahuas all the way up to Great Danes, and they were all calm and well-behaved, it was beautiful," she said.

Ms Lovey created a GoFundMe account for Toyah's Walk in November which raised $2235.

Originally the money was planned to go toward creating the memorial sign for the walk, but the company that was hired, Inspired Signs in Cairns, made the sign for free.

Instead, the money was spent on installing security cameras and fences, to make the trail a safe space for people to walk their dogs.

"If women in particular feel unsafe and want to go and walk their dog, they can go there," Ms Lovey said.

"We have cameras that alert us to who goes in and out of the track, and it will be open for everyone to use in the dry season."

Coloured travelling stones in memory of Toyah were laid out along the trail.

Ms Lovey said they came up with the idea of creating a memorial walk for Toyah shortly after her murder.

"We were sitting around with Toyah's family, everyone was just completely shattered over the news and wanting to do something," she said.

"Toyah was always popular among the staff, she was immensely gentle and kind and a huge animal lover."

Chris Lovey, left, and Petra Lovey, right, of K9 River Retreat present Lynn Dodd from FNQ Bush Dogs with the money raised.

The walk had originally been planned for April but was postponed due to wet weather.

It was attended by Toyah's mum and dad, her grandmother, who flew up from Victoria, and staff from K9 River Retreat.

Ms Lovey gave $363 leftover from the GoFundMe campaign and an additional $482 raised via a donation box at Mareeba Lion's Club to FNQ Bush Dogs.