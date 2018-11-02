Toyah’s family and friends to farewell “kind spirit”

Police are treating the Toyah Cordingley’s death as a Homicide investigation. Picture: Facebook

Police are treating the Toyah Cordingley’s death as a Homicide investigation. Picture: Facebook

A FRIEND who will bid a final farewell to murdered Cairns women Toyah Cordingley at her funeral this morning has recalled giving the 24-year-old her first-ever tattoo - the word "hope".

Cairns tattoo artist Craig MacLennan knew Toyah and said he'd "most definitely" attend today's service at Manunda.

"Her first tattoo was 'hope' in script," Mr MacLennan said.

"That sums up her always positive outlook on life."

He said Toyah was "always uplifting".

"She was a lovely girl, from the time I met her I could just feel that good, vibrant, beautiful kind-hearted spirit," Mr MacLennan said.

"She had a heart of gold."

Friends and family will today farewell Toyah Cordingley. Picture: Facebook

Tributes for Toyah have been flowing on social media.

Friend Kieran Hicks described her as a "beautiful soul".

"When you left us, a part of me was taken to (sic)," he wrote.

"I will never ever forget you girl, you will be in my heart forever.

"I have so many precious memories with you.

"I know some day we'll meet again, my friend but until then you rest in peace now our darling Angel."

Mr Hicks has also remembered Toyah by getting a tattoo in her honour.

It comes ahead of Sunday's fundraiser at Cairns City Tattoo, spearheaded by business owner and Wangetti Beach resident Duane Cash.

"These guys did an amazing work on my tattoo for Toyah, can't thank them enough," Mr Hicks said.

Four hundred customers have indicated they would sit for tattoos in honour of Toyah, which have been designed to reflect her personality.

Toyah's family raised the alarm on October 21, hours after she'd told her family she had gone to walk her dog at Wangetti beach.

A search party found her body among sand dunes the next morning.