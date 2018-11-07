Rock band to honour Toyah during Aussie tour

AN AMERICAN rock band will pay tribute to Far North murder victim Toyah Cordingley at every show during their upcoming Australian tour.

The 24-year-old's body was found on Wangetti Beach, 42km north of Cairns, two weeks ago after she had gone for a walk with her dog.

With a homicide investigation ongoing, the horror incident has captured the hearts of people all over the country, including music manager John Howarth.

He is currently working with American band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and after learning one of their songs was Ms Cordingley's favourite, he jumped at the chance to pay tribute to her.

"My friend Kris Peters text me saying he spoke to her best friend's sister and she mentioned that Toyah's favourite all time song is Your Guardian Angel by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus," Mr Howarth said.

"(He) contacted me to see if I could ask the band if they would dedicate the song to her at the shows on their upcoming tour.

"I called Kris and said I will make it happen."

But with a passion to do more in an effort to help find Ms Cordingley's killer, Mr Howarth also plans on creating a video highlighting her love for the song.

He said he would add the Crime Stoppers number (1800 333 000) to the video in the hope it would encourage anyone with information to report it.

Friends and family of Toyah Cordingley attend the 24-year old's celebration of life service at the Cairns Funeral Directors Chapel, Manunda on November 2. Pallbearers dressed in orange carry Toyah's casket into the chapel to start the service. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Mr Howarth said he had been in contact with one of Ms Cordingley's best friends to let her family know of his plans.

"I want to make Your Guardian Angel (to be) Toyah's song," he said.

"Music brings the world and people together and someone knows something.

"The more we get this out there the more chance someone might know something and come forward.

"I want to help … I want to get the word out - I have the power to do that."

INVESTIGATION UPDATE

A team of detectives, specialist police and general duties officers are working around the clock as part of the investigation into the homicide of Toyah Cordingley.

Police have confirmed that no items of interest were recovered as a result of a community search of Wangetti Beach on Sunday.

So far 802 CrimeStoppers files have been created as part of the public appeal for information," Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said.

"Police continue to appeal for anybody who may have any information in relation to Ms Cordingley's death to come forward."