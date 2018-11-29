New footage released in Toyah investigation

DETECTIVES investigating the death of Toyah Cordingley have released footage of 70 people they want to speak with.

The 24-year-old was reported missing just before 11pm on Sunday, October 21 before being found dead at 7.45am at Wangetti Beach the next morning.

Police are calling on 70 key witnesses to come forward. Picture: Facebook

Police are now renewing their search for potential witnesses who were travelling through the Clifton Beach area during a five minute window just after 5pm on Sunday, October 21.

The cars identified were driving south on the Captain Cook Highway near Clifton Beach between 5.02pm and 5.07pm.

Toyah Cordingley was found dead at Wangetti Beach on Monday, October 22, 2018. The Cairns woman was known for her work with Paws and Claws and was with her dog at the beach shortly before she died.

Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said the community was playing a significant role in helping the case move forward, and the drivers of the vehicles in the video should speak to police.

"Information provided to us by the public is absolutely vital in moving forward with this investigation and we urging members of the community to continue helping us as we launch a fresh appeal today," Detective Inspector Smith said.

"We are continuing to work around the clock on this case and are processing hundreds of pieces of information with many vehicles in the area already identified.

"The investigation team is now appealing for the drivers of these vehicles to come forward and register their details with police so we can speak to them as part of our inquires and expand our list of potential witnesses in the area."

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Sunday, noon to 1pm - Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley attends Rusty's Markets in Cairns.

Between 2pm-2.30pm - The 24-year-old arrives at the southern access point of Wangetti Beach with her dog. She parks in the dirt car park off the Captain Cook Highway and walks north along the beach.

Toyah Cordingley was going for a walk with her dog when she was killed.

11pm - Toyah is reported missing by her family to police.

Monday, 6.30am - Family members and friends put a call out on social media after Toyah failed to return home.

7.45am - Police and SES locate Toyah's body on Wangetti Beach, 800m from where she had parked her car. Her dog was also found safe in the area.

Monday, October 22 - Police confirm Toyah's identity and issue a public appeal for anyone with information into the alleged murder.

Tuesday, October 23 - Police conduct door knocks throughout the Wangetti community and SES continue searches along Wangetti Beach.

Police renew their appeal for public assistance and ask for anyone with vision or dashcam footage from Smithfield to Port Douglas along the Captain Cook Hwy, and the north and south carparks at Wangetti Beach, to come forward. Police reveal they have more than 23 Crime Stoppers files of people who have come forward with information in regards Toyah's death.

Thursday, November 1 - Toyah's friends and family attend the 24-year-old's funeral

Pallbearers dressed in orange carry Toyah's casket into the chapel to start the service. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Saturday, November 17 - Bumper stickers are made and distributed to encourage anyone with information about Toyah's death to speak to Crime Stoppers.

Monday, November 19 - Police make a renewed call for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Lake Placid or Caravonica area on Sunday, October 21, between 4pm and 5.30pm; anyone with dashcam footage from vehicles travelling north on the Captain Cook Highway between Clifton Beach and Wangetti Beach on Sunday, October 21, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and any women who have been approached by any men either acting inappropriately, aggressively, or making them feel uncomfortable, in the last 12 months to two years in any beach area or secluded area between the northern beaches and Cardwell.

Toyah's mother Vanessa Gardiner makes a statement for the first time.

Tuesday, November 20 - Roadside signs are erected to encourage anyone with information about Toyah's death to speak to Crime Stoppers.