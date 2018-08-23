Toy torn in couple's rift over stillborn's ashes

AN ANGRY tussle over a teddy bear was the final straw for a warring couple who had tried to make their crumbling relationship work.

An Ipswich court heard the teddy bear held the ashes of the couple's stillborn child.

The man, 30, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to a series of domestic violence and drug offences.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said the most serious offence happened on May 6 during a verbal argument with the woman. Mr Tsoi said the man tipped water over her head then picked up a teddy bear that had great sentimental value to her.

"He tore the legs and both arms and threw it at her," Mr Tsoi said.

Defence lawyer Sandra Ardelean said the relationship went downhill in 2016.

She said the argument became about who should have possession of the teddy bear.

"A tug-of-war ensured," Ms Ardelean said.

"That's how the legs were torn apart. He left the house but felt bad about his actions.

"He tried to contact her to apologise. And was very embarrassed by his actions."

Magistrate Andy Cridland sentenced the man to a total of nine months' jail.

He will be released on parole on November 21.