Toy sees 92 per cent sales spike

It looks like many of us are turning to our childhood for inspiration – with a staggering spike in sales for one classic toy this week.

With most of the country stuck at home for the foreseeable future it seems many of us are turning to our childhood for inspiration on how to pass the time at home.

And it's not just puzzles and board games that are proving popular (or essential, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison) with Lego sales also spiking.

On Sunday night, eBay Australia experienced a whopping 92 per cent spike in sales of Lego, its biggest of the year.

Hamish Blake, host of Lego Masters.

The increase in sales coincided with the series return of Channel 9's competition show Lego Masters, which had its season premiere that night.

Overall eBay saw more than $150,000 in Australian Lego sales in the 24 hours following the show's premiere.

Between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday the online retailer sold more than three Lego items per minute.

As lockdown continues, the Lego building sessions with my kids are getting longer and more focused! pic.twitter.com/FBDfBh3Il4 — Nick Carver (@NickDCarver) April 23, 2020

Sophie Onikul from eBay Australia said Lego sales were up 64 per cent compared to this time last year - or one Lego product per minute - and it seems it's not just parents buying sets for their children.

"Right now Lego is in hot demand as people look for ways to beat the boredom of staying at home. And it's not just kids, with more adults than ever getting involved," she said.

"Lego Masters is further fuelling this trend and inspiring people to get creative at a time when they need it most."

As if being in lockdown isn't stressful enough I decide to tackle the most ridiculous xmas present ever. And, to add to my stress I've only gone and dropped a piece and can't find it... I hate puzzles 😡#LEGO #Yoda pic.twitter.com/Oww3EaU21D — Laureen Gilmour (@laureengilmour) April 22, 2020

Sales of Lego instruction manuals have spiked 52 per cent, suggesting many of us are keen to get out our old sets and start building again.

Avengers, Star Wars, Batman and Harry Potter themed Lego sets have proved the most popular.

It's not just Lego that is winning people over in lockdown, with a spike in Google searches for needlework up a whopping 259 per cent last month.

Searches were also up 133 per cent for information on crocheting, 148 per cent for card games inspo and 111 per cent for crosswords.

But most popular searchwise was board games and puzzles, which saw a 270 per cent increase.

Originally published as Toy sees 92 per cent sales spike

Lockdown made me do a Lego tensegrity diorama. pic.twitter.com/nolo2flo2K — Cedric Guillemet (@skaven_) April 22, 2020

I’ve always loved playing with legos as a kid and this lockdown has reignited that passion 😭😭 all I wanna do now is build legos and cry to the exos pic.twitter.com/DRs7plUN4o — eveninmydreams (@Moon_Minhee) April 21, 2020