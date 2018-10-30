Toy library could be forced to close down

HELP NEEDED: The Ballina Toy Library needs more volunteers to keep the service going. Pictured are co-ordinator Ann Harris (right) with library member Bonnie Froggatt, from Ballina, with her child Jacoby Hitchens.

THE Ballina Toy Library is in danger of closing down unless more volunteers sign up to run the service.

Bonnie Froggatt, from Ballina, uses the service regularly and said it "would be a shame to lose it.”

"It's been awesome,” she said.

Ann Harris is the co-ordinator of the Ballina Toy Library, which operates from the back of the River Street Children's Centre, with entry via Regatta Ave.

The service was set up in 1992 and offers a range of toys which can be borrowed by members.

But Ms Harris said two of the five volunteers currently operating the toy library are about to leave.

"We can't run it with just three of us,” she said.

"We really need at least eight people.”

She said the toy library is used by parents who want to offer their children a range of toys, without the expense of buying them.

And she said seasonal toys like water slides were popular as they can be borrowed, and then returned to the library taking away the hassle of storing those kind of toys at home during the winter months.

The library also gets bombarded by grandparents whose grandchildren visit during the school holidays.

The library has hundreds of people on its books.

Ms Harris said volunteers helped with the bookwork and minor stock maintenance for about three hours each week.

The toy library is open on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm and Tuesdays from 11am to 1pm.

If you can help keep the service going, phone Ann on 0411 719074.

She did note that volunteers weren't able to bring their children.