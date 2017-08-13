Toy gun used to threaten Jehovah's Witness member

A SUFFOLK Park man said he pointed a toy gun at a Jehovah's witness group who knocked on his door in an attempt to scare them away.

Police said, about 10.30am on August 12 a Jehovah's witness group were knocking on doors in the Suffolk Park area to speak with the community about their beliefs.

A resident of one of the addresses opened the front door with a rifle pointed at the Jehovah's witness and asked him whether he had read the sign at the front of the premises which stated no sales persons.

The victim immediately retreated and later attended a police station to report the incident.

Police conducted enquiries regarding the male and the residence before attending the location.

A 60 year old male who was intoxicated spoke with police and admitted he used the toy rifle to scare the victim away.

The victim did not want formal police action taken, therefore police seized the toy rifle and issued a warning.