Toy donation benefits so many people

THANKS to the generosity of Casino resident Neville Wynne, some very lucky preschool children have some new toys to play with.

Casino Baptist Church Christian Community Preschool was the recipient of a number of beautifully painted wooden toys

made by the young

men of Toys Change Lives, run by Pastor Peter Boughey.

The trucks, tractors and animals became available because Mr Wynne used the money he once would have spent on alcohol.

"I don't drink anymore and it's money I wanted to spend to help (Pastor) Pete with the young boys he helps keep out of trouble and from re-offending,” he said.

Pastor Pete runs the TCL workshop in Walker St, Casino, helping young indigenous men to re-enter life after detention.

Some of the beautifully decorated toys will go into the prize pool at the preschool's major fundraiser which happens on November 17.

"We are holding a Ladies' Market Night that we do most years,” preschool director Anne-Marie Jackson said.

Tickets are for sale at the preschool for $20 each including dinner.