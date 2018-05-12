'TOXIC': Plans for mega sand quarry will ruin the creek

NOTHING like ripping the lungs out of North Creek to improve the fishing around Ballina, but that's pretty much what the proposed mega sand quarry at Newrybar will do it it goes ahead.

Sadly, many people still don't get it that wetlands, marsh grasses, bankside trees, mangroves and seagrass act as sediment traps, bank stabilisers, water filters, pH buffers, food larders and fish nurseries.

That's as well as being some of the best carbon traps on the planet.

The plan is to extract 3.6 million tonnes of sand over 30 years and leave a gaping hole to be filled with water.

That's after 30 years of acid sulfate soil disturbance and periodic blackwater events that are sure to spread the toxic love all the way down to Ballina, regardless of control measures likely to be implemented voluntarily or by a reluctant State Government.

Not too long ago, North Creek used to be the refuge for Richmond fish whenever there was a bad flood. Fish used to move in when the main river became loaded with sediment or water was otherwise compromised.

These days, it's usually the first waterway to murk up after rain. Seagrass is dying out because it can't get enough sunlight and there are periodic slugs of blackwater and acid runoff due to mismanaged or poorly maintained drains.

Even anglers who can't bring themselves to believe carbon dioxide is a global problem can grasp the basic concept of the worth of food chains and ecology systems, and maybe even the economic worth of leaving something the hell alone.

Gone Fishing grants

THE fourth annual NSW Gone Fishing Day will be held on October 14, and fishing clubs and organisations are encouraged to apply for grants to host fishing activities.

DPI Fisheries community programs co-ordinator Dee Payne said applications for the grants would close on July 16.

Applications for activities such as casting and fishing workshops, information sessions and fish habitat restoration will be considered.

"Grants of up to $2000 are available for recreational fishing clubs, organisations and community groups to run fishing events as part of the day. The money can be spent on event items such as fishing gear, bait, food and drinks and equipment hire,” Ms Payne said.

"This year we also have the option to apply for a package of fishing gear and give-aways as an alternative to a funding grant.”

The application form is online at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/resources/go-fishing-nsw

Clubs or organisations can also apply to carry out fish habitat restoration activities including replanting or weeding their local waterway or creek banks.

DPI-staffed major events will be scheduled at six locations across the state.

For more details email go.fishing@ dpi.nsw.gov.au or call (02) 4424 7428.

Shark net survey

THERE will be a community drop-in stand at Lighthouse Beach tomorrow from 9am to 1pm to gather local reaction to the just completed second shark net trial.

Data from the trial will be analysed by DPI shark scientists to assess the effectiveness of the nets and to seek feedback on other shark mitigation measures.

A random phone survey of the local community will be conducted by an independent consultant.

Members of the community can also complete the survey online until May 18 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/N8XCH26

Smart drumlines have proven to be very effective at catching target sharks in the trial areas, with minimal by-catch.

Mother's Day

NSW MARITIME reckons a new lifejacket might just be the perfect present for the Mum in your life this Mother's Day. If you think that's the case, give it a whirl ...