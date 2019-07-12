Menu
Crime

Teacher faces court over fatal Christmas Eve crash

by JACOB MILEY
12th Jul 2019 11:10 AM
A TEACHER at a prestigious Townsville school who was allegedly behind the wheel when a car struck an elderly couple leaving church on Christmas Eve has briefly appeared in court for the first time.

Ignatius Park College teacher Matthew Rowan is charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of failing to stop at a red traffic light.

 

Long-term Ignatius Park College teacher Matthew Rowan. Photo: Jacob Miley
Long-term Ignatius Park College teacher Matthew Rowan faced Townsville Magistrates Court this morning charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death over a Christmas Eve car crash. Photo: Jacob Miley
Mr Rowan was wearing an Ignatius Park College tie as he appeared before the magistrate.

Magistrate Steven Mosch said it was not appropriate for him to be involved in the matter as his wife and the accused's wife both worked at St Patrick's College together.

"I don't think it's appropriate for me to be involved in this matter moving forward," he said.

Malcolm and Esme Beck were killed after being hit by a car as they crossed Ross River Rd about 7.10pm shortly after leaving church on December 24, 2018.

They were remembered as a loving couple, heavily involved in their church.

The matter will next be heard for a committal mention on August 27.

