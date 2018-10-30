Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Santa (Trevor Liebig) needs help this Christmas period. Picture: Evan Morgan
Santa (Trevor Liebig) needs help this Christmas period. Picture: Evan Morgan
News

Townsville suffers dire Santa shortage

by KEAGAN ELDER
30th Oct 2018 6:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOWNSVILLE is in dire need of more men willing to don the red suit and bushy white beard in the lead-up to Christmas.

Book A Santa director Michelle Drinnan said Townsville and the Whitsundays were suffering a shortage of Santas this year after previous ones had moved away from the region, fallen sick or even died.

"One has passed, so that does leave us with a shortage," Ms Drinnan said. "We need Santas in two weeks time.

"We're still on the hunt, we need more Santas.

"It's for a national retail campaign and there's certainly other Santas needed for other events in Townsville."

Ms Drinnan said a possible reason behind the shortage was the thought of wearing a hot velvet-like suit in our smouldering heat.

But she said the company had taken steps to make Santas feel comfortable in North Queensland at the start of summer.

"The costumes are very thin, made to be cool," she said. "And most of the events are inside in airconditioning, so it's not much different from working any other job."

 

Santa (Trevor Liebig) needs help this Christmas period. Picture: Evan Morgan
Santa (Trevor Liebig) needs help this Christmas period. Picture: Evan Morgan

 

Ms Drinnan said Book A Santa needed to expand its search and had employed one Santa from Innisfail, but that could spread Santas thin further north.

She said Santas played a crucial role in spreading the festive cheer at this time of year and could help create memories for children that would last a lifetime.

"(Families) are likely to keep those Christmas photos and share them with friends and family," Ms Drinnan said.

Veteran Santa, Trevor Liebig from Idalia, said he had been performing the role for about six years. He said he went the full hog for the occasion, ditching the summer Santa suit to create the most authentic experience possible.

"I love it. For the kids it's really excellent," Mr Liebig said.

Ms Drinnan said Book A Santa was after two men who would be available to work on Saturday and Sunday next week.

She said applicants needed to be reliable, have a Blue Card or be willing to get a working with children check and enjoy working with children.

Ms Drinnan said pay was dependent on experience but started at $35 an hour.

To apply phone (03) 9013 0840 or visit bookasanta.com.au.

christmas santa shortage seasonal employment townsville

Top Stories

    Farewell Emily: a community stalwart remembered

    premium_icon Farewell Emily: a community stalwart remembered

    News LONG-time Lismore resident, Emily Betteridge, was remembered and mourned by her community and sister Mary after she passed away.

    Funeral today for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral today for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness” after death of mentor and good friend

    • 30th Oct 2018 6:30 AM
    11 jobs to be created at new recycling facility

    premium_icon 11 jobs to be created at new recycling facility

    Careers Lismore set to hit recycling targets

    $45,000 to help create new market for Lismore

    premium_icon $45,000 to help create new market for Lismore

    News Project will result in large-scale art market to be held next year

    Local Partners