Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Deadly Brown Snake in backyard
News

Snake bite victim confirmed as 46-year-old scaffolder

by SCOTT SAWYER
20th Apr 2018 5:26 PM

THE 46-year-old man killed by an eastern brown snake bite at Deeragun has been identified as scaffolder Aaron Bryant.

Mr Bryant died after a juvenile eastern brown snake bit him on Thursday evening, as he tried to remove the snake from his Nightjar St property, fearing for the safety of his family and pets.

Family and friends are mourning the death of 46-year-old scaffolder Aaron Bryant, who died after being bitten by a snake at his Deeragun home on Thursday evening. 20/04/18. Picture: Contributed
Family and friends are mourning the death of 46-year-old scaffolder Aaron Bryant, who died after being bitten by a snake at his Deeragun home on Thursday evening. 20/04/18. Picture: Contributed

 

Despite the CPR efforts of his partner, a neighbour and paramedics who worked on him for about 20 minutes, Mr Bryant could not be revived.

Neighbours paid tribute to him today and Mr Bryantâ€™s family spoke exclusively to the Bulletin, paying tribute to a kind and dedicated man in tomorrowâ€™s edition.

Related Items

snake bite townsville

Top Stories

    150mm of rain to fall in just 72 hours

    150mm of rain to fall in just 72 hours

    Weather GET ready for a drenching - weather experts have predicted rain, rain, rain... and then a bit more rain.

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    News Slash your power bill and reduce your impact on the environment

    12 fantastic things to do this week

    12 fantastic things to do this week

    Whats On From ice skating in Ballina to a tantra festival in Byron Bay

    Attention gin lovers: Impressive wins for local distillery

    Attention gin lovers: Impressive wins for local distillery

    News North Coast distillery takes out top gongs at major competition

    Local Partners