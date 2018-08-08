Menu
Eight Townsville properties will be put up for auction due to unpaid rates. (AAP Image/Brianne Makin)
Politics

Properties flogged after rates not paid

by Staff writers
8th Aug 2018 5:23 PM

EIGHT properties around Townsville will go under the hammer due to owners not paying rates and charges.

Properties up for auction include units on arguably Townsvilleâ€™s biggest tourism drawcard, Magnetic Island.

Townsville City Council will hold an auction for land to five Magnetic Island Resort units at 11am on Friday, August 24.

Unit 150 on 61-79 Mandalay Avenue, Nelly Bay is the biggest property of the lot, measuring about 42sq m.

Whereas Units 154, 155 and 160 measure 34sq m, and Unit 156 36sq m.

Storage units on 399 Woolcok Street, Garbutt will also go under the hammer.

Unit 72 (114sq m), Unit 74 (113sq m) and Unit 400 (95sq m) will be flogged at 11am on Wednesday, August 22.

A Townsville City Council spokesman said properties were auctioned off if the owners failed to pay rates for a minimum of three years.

A copy of the proposed sale contract will be available seven days before the auction dates on written request from Townsville City Council, PO Box 1268, Townsville 4810, legals@townsville.qld.gov.au or in person at the councilâ€™s service centre or Colliers International Townsville.

