Townsville prison guard charged with assault

A PRISON guard has been charged with assaulting a male inmate at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

A Queensland Corrective Service spokeswoman said the custodial officer had been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and abuse of office.

"The charges relate to an alleged assault on a male prisoner, which the man sustained injuries to his face and body, the spokeswoman said. "As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability.

The 44-year-old accused was charged after an investigation by the State Crime Command's Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

It will be alleged he assaulted a male prisoner on March 29.

He has been suspended from duties pending court proceedings and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court this month.