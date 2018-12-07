Menu
Maddison Hussey, 4, from Wulguru has recently completed her cancer treatment at Townsville Hospital and yesterday placed a Christmas ornament on the Christmas tree alongside mum Annika Hussey. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Brave girl completes chemo before Christmas

by TESS IKONOMOU
7th Dec 2018 7:07 AM

CHRISTMAS has come early for a little girl who bravely endured and completed four rounds of chemotherapy in her battle against leukaemia.

Maddison Hussey, 4, started the beginning of the festive season by placing the first Townsville Hospital Foundation ornament on the Christmas tree.

Mum Annika Hussey said her daughter "absolutely loved Christmas" and was overjoyed at to end her treatment.

"It's so good we only have to do checks now and don't need to go down drastic pathways," she said.

"I don't have to see her in pain anymore, chemo isn't a nice thing to go through.

"She's had a few setbacks and had to spend a week in intensive care, but she's back to her cheeky self."

Ms Hussey said Maddison started the treatment at age three, with each round of chemo lasting about 28 days.

"She had no immune system at one point and had to stay in a ward with ventilated air," she said.

"I couldn't have asked for better care provided by the hospital, they had everything arranged for us, accommodation and social workers were provided."

Ms Hussey said it was a nice end of year for her little girl.

