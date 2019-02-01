Menu
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Elderly man rescued from inundated home

by Jacob Miley
1st Feb 2019 3:01 PM
AN ELDERLY man has been carried to safety by police officers after his Railway Estate property began to take on water.

Police responded to the incident on Railway Avenue just before 10am Friday.

It is understood about a foot of water was flowing through the man's home.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man, believed to be in his 90s, was taken to a family member's car nearby.

Severe weather warnings remain current for Townsville and surrounding areas, with the region on high alert for significant flash flooding.

