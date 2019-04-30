Man hurls puppy into staircase after fight with ex

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A PUPPY killer who hurled his ex-partner's dog into a staircase during a "blind rage" has been spared actual time behind bars.

Francis Waigana Enosa pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and breaching a domestic violence order when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 34-year-old had been helping clean mould at his former girlfriend's house on February 12 following the monster monsoon.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Roper said Enosa asked to stay the night but the woman refused as she was "going somewhere with another" person.

The court heard an angered Enosa stormed out of the house.

"The aggrieved (ex-partner) saw him pick up her puppy and slam it into the staircase with force," Sgt Roper said.

Enosa fled the scene on a bicycle without offering help to the animal or his former partner who was distraught.

"Police attended and observed a small black puppy in obvious distress, unable to move its back legs," Sgt Roper said.

"It appeared to by crying out in pain. The aggrieved was continually crying and shaking … the puppy had urinated and defecated on itself."

The dog was taken to James Cook University's emergency veterinary clinic but had to be euthanased due to significant spinal and internal injuries.

"It's just absolutely disgusting behaviour to the extreme," Sgt Roper said. "Actual imprisonment is not out of range."

Defence lawyer Michael Spearman said Enosa was arrested shortly after the incident and showed a great deal of regret and embarrassment for his actions.

"He entered a plea of guilty at the earliest possible time and he is very remorseful for his actions," Mr Spearman said.

"It is my submission that he would receive an immediate parole release date and a term of imprisonment hanging over his head would provide Mr Enosa the supervision he requires."

Magistrate Richard Lehmann said it was not common for the court to see animal cruelty associated with domestic violence and the case had to be viewed differently from someone who hurts an animal for sport or pleasure.

"It seems it was committed in a blind rage," Mr Lehmann said. "It is a despicable act but it is not a prolonged one, you did not make threats to the aggrieved before being cruel to the puppy.

"I'm not satisfied the sentence should involve actual imprisonment."

Enosa was sentenced to nine months jail and immediately released on parole.