Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRIDE: Despite no one asking Vietnam veteran John Henderson to do it, he spends the days leading up to Anzac Day each year preparing his small town's cenotaph.
PRIDE: Despite no one asking Vietnam veteran John Henderson to do it, he spends the days leading up to Anzac Day each year preparing his small town's cenotaph. Jorja McDonnell
News

Town's only returned serviceman cherishes memorial

Jorja McDonnell
by
25th Apr 2019 3:21 PM

BEFORE each Anzac Day, Robert Henderson of Muckadilla can be found at the cenotaph, taking care of the grounds and the memorial.

He is the town's only veteran, and since returning to Muckadilla from a tour of East Timor in 2000, and has become the unofficial organiser of services.

"Since I came back to Muckadilla, in 2010, there hasn't been anyone here who is dedicated to look after the memorial so it is just as easy for me to bring the mower over and do the trimming for Remembrance Day, Anzac Day, Veterans Day - all of them.

"We don't have a service here for the Veterans Day or Long Tan Day, but I still try and make the place presentable.

"You see a lot of little towns, and their memorial is neat and tidy, but it could do with a personal touch.

"This is something that I do because I want to add that personal touch. Really, it is a labour of love."

anzac day editors picks muckadilla remembrance day veteran veterans day

Top Stories

    PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Memorable moments from Anzac Day

    premium_icon PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Memorable moments from Anzac Day

    News MASSIVE crowds lined Molesworth St as past and returned service personnel marched alongside emergency services, school children, veterans and community groups.

    Casino home destroyed by fire

    premium_icon Casino home destroyed by fire

    Breaking Emergency services were called to a house fire this morning

    Animals lost to war remembered at Anzac Day commemoration

    premium_icon Animals lost to war remembered at Anzac Day commemoration

    Offbeat Animals played an important role in this year's service at Byron Bay

    Artistic creations land local cake maker prestigious award

    premium_icon Artistic creations land local cake maker prestigious award

    Business International award nomination is icing on the cake for local baker